Todd Snyder Champion Basic Jersey Tee

A new item from Todd Snyder, this tee is a collaboration with the legendary sportswear brand Champion. It uses a comfortable cotton jersey fabric and is available in many different colors, but there’s even more to like if you look closely: details like the vintage Champion logo on the sleeve and contrast stitching along the hem and neck.

[$50; toddsnyder.com]

