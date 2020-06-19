Uniqlo U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Get It

Uniqlo shirts come highly recommended by Patrick Kenger, and their affordable price point makes them a great option if you’re looking to stock up on tees. Although not advertised as slim fit, they have a trim shape, and the durable cotton fabric and many colors of the U Collection T-shirts make them a long-lasting and versatile addition to your closet.

[$15; uniqlo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!