Modeled after the original dorm boot, an ankle-high shoe invented to keep students warm while they bunked in the drafty dormitories of Maine’s prep schools, Quoddy’s post-grad version earns straight A’s. Handmade with top-notch materials in Lewiston, ME, the Dorm Boot features twin-face sheepskin leather and a flexible Vibram rubber sole for durability and traction, plus a fleece lining for warmth. The heels boast pull tabs to make them easier to slip on and off.

[$199; quoddy.com]

