Slippers for Men: The 17 Best Pairs to Wear in 2023

11. Olukai Mahana

Comfort reigns supreme with Olukai’s Mahana slipper. It’s cut from a lightweight, lightly insulated jersey fabric and lined on the inside with plush terry cloth for exceptional comfort. Don’t fret if your slippers tend to get stinky over time—the lining is removable and machine washable. The soft hand-stitched upper sits on a non-marking rubber outsole with cross-hatching for extra grip at home, on deck, or wherever you happen to be lounging.

