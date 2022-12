12. Glerups Boot Get It

Leave it to the Danes to design the ultimate winter slipper. This flexible, cozy boot is made from 100-percent wool for a comfy feel and natural temperature regulation (in any season), and it’s paired with a vegetable-tanned calfskin outsole for grip and durability.

[$130; glerups.com]

