13. Under Armour Project Rock Slides

A favorite of MJ editor Michael Charboneau, Under Armour’s Project Rock Slides take your typical slide to the next level. The thick midsole is made with a generous layer of Charged foam for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot, and the burly Michelin Wild Gripper outsole offers excellent traction when you need to step outside.

[$65; underarmour.com]

