15. Sanuk Cozy Vibe Slipper Get It

With their backless silhouette, these Cozy Vibe slippers are the epitome of slip-on, slip-off convenience. Sanuk uses a blend of recycled and natural materials throughout: hemp for the upper and bio-based sugar cane EVA foam for the footbed, along with leather and Tencel. They also wick moisture thanks to the fuzzy wool-blend lining.

[$75; sanuk.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!