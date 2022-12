16. Beckett Simonon Jones Slippers Get It

Though this pair is a house cat at heart, their EVA outsoles and durable leather uppers mean you won’t have to swap them out for sturdier shoes before running out to the mailbox. The winter-friendly interiors are covered with a buttery soft, eco-friendly recycled fleece lining.

[$99; beckettsimonon.com]

