17. Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Get It

It’s no shocker that Birkenstock’s first true slipper is heaven for your feet. The felted wool Zermatt features the brand’s world-renowned cork latex footbed—a boon for arch support—and an upper that wraps your foot in cozy shearling for plush, warm comfort.

[$100; birkenstock.com]

