3. Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides Get It

Adidas’ classic water-resistant slippers aren’t just for gym showers or lounging poolside. The Adilette Comfort Slides can also energize tired soles at home thanks to the pillowy cushioning material incorporated into the contoured footbed. The one-piece bandage-style upper features the signature Adidas three stripe logo for retro appeal. And yes, you can totally wear these with socks—but inside the house only, please.

[$35; adidas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!