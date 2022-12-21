5. Malibu Sandals Colony Moc Get It

Best known for its woven Huarache sandals, Malibu also designs a killer collection of indoor-outdoor slippers. This Colony Moc is wrapped with quilted faux suede on the outside and is lined with a sherpa fleece for cloud-like comfort. Unlike other slippers on the market, this pick has outstanding arch support, and the Malaysian crepe gum rubber sole also creates a somewhat bouncy feel.

[$150; malibusandals.com]

