To all the homebodies out there: Know that L.L. Bean—a brand synonymous with hard-wearing outdoor apparel—hasn’t forsaken the couch-bound. The Maine heritage brand doesn’t just sell some of the coziest slippers on the market, it also produces them in a dizzying array of styles and materials, too. This is the most premium option. It’s constructed with a full-grain leather upper and double sole, and it’s lined with shearling for added warmth. The rawhide laces keep this pair looking cabin-appropriate.

[$129; llbean.com]

