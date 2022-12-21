7. Grenson Sly Get It

U.K. shoemaker Grenson crafts its Sly moccasins with the same impressive attention to detail as its world-renowned brogues, chunky boots, and penny loafers. These slippers were inspired by the latter—note the stitched detailing and refined silhouette. From the sumptuous Italian cigar suede upper to the shearling lining and padded footbed, the leather-soled Sly offers serious style and comfort to match.

[$305; grenson.com]

