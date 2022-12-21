Style

Slippers for Men: The 17 Best Pairs to Wear in 2023

Green Del Toro House Slipper on a white background. slippers for men.
16
Del Toro House SlipperCourtesy Image 8 / 16

9. Del Toro House Slipper

Get It

Luxury footwear label Del Toro didn’t cut corners when designing its first house slipper. Handmade in Italy with Napa leather and a padded foam footbed, the backless slipper’s refined silhouette alludes to the shoemaker’s hallmark product: the Italian velvet slipper. While the cushy heel is embossed with the Del Toro logo, there’s ample room left for a monogram, so you can brand the shoe as yours—and only yours.

[$225; deltoroshoes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Style