9. Del Toro House Slipper

Luxury footwear label Del Toro didn’t cut corners when designing its first house slipper. Handmade in Italy with Napa leather and a padded foam footbed, the backless slipper’s refined silhouette alludes to the shoemaker’s hallmark product: the Italian velvet slipper. While the cushy heel is embossed with the Del Toro logo, there’s ample room left for a monogram, so you can brand the shoe as yours—and only yours.

[$225; deltoroshoes.com]

