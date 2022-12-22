The Best Smelling Beard Oils in 2023

Article written in partnership with Blu Atlas

If you want to keep your beard smelling fresh all day long, add a scented beard oil to your grooming routine. More and more men are turning to the power of beard oils to add fragrance to their beards and support and maintain the health of their hair and skin.

To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best-smelling beard oils of the year. Whether looking for something bright and fresh or dark and mysterious, you’ll find at least one option that will work for you. If you want to take your personal-care routine to the next level and ensure your beard smells incredible from morning to night, add one of these top-rated scented beard oils to your routine.

Why Use a Beard Oil?

Well-formulated beard oil will help soften and condition the hair so that it feels better to the touch, looks tamed, and is easier to manage. It will also keep beard dandruff (“beardruff”) in check while soothing and moisturizing the skin so that it feels comfortable and itch-free. Many beard oils on the market are also infused with nourishing ingredients that strengthen and support the follicles and hair to promote a long and full beard.

The short version: A beard oil will ensure your beard (and the skin underneath) looks and feels as good as it possibly can. We want you to use the best of the best, so the beard oils we’ve recommended below all smell incredible and are packed with highly effective ingredients that will help you achieve and maintain the beard of your dreams.

Ready to get whisked away on a tropical adventure? This best-smelling beard oil from Blu Atlas combines coconut with apricot for a refreshing scent sure to awaken your inner sense of adventure while the product goes to work softening your beard. Blu Atlas beard oil really is a miracle for all the senses!

The beard oil’s power comes from a blend of naturally derived oils like jojoba, argan, and grapeseed that nourish skin and hair while stopping frizz and encouraging thickness. Meanwhile, rosemary extract helps prevent itchiness and that annoying beard-druff and neem stimulates hair follicles to support healthy growth.

With Blu Atlas’ formula, you get a summery scent that’s subtle enough to layer with other fragrances while also reaping a whole lot of benefits from a list of clean ingredients you’ll recognize. You really couldn’t ask for more from a beard oil!

2. Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil

When it comes to personal-care products, Kiehl’s never disappoints. This beard oil has a refreshing earthy fragrance created with natural essential oils. It’s perfect for the man who wants a beard oil that smells fresh but is not overpowering. As you work it into your beard, you’ll enjoy sandalwood, cedarwood and eucalyptus notes.

This Kiehl’s beard oil is formulated with 99% natural ingredients, which work to soften and tame the hair while calming and hydrating dry and itchy skin. The lightweight formula features Amazonian pracaxi oil, a vitamin-rich oil that conditions while strengthening the follicles and hair to encourage growth. Avocado oil, apricot kernel oil, squalane and other nourishing ingredients deeply moisturize and soften the hair and skin.

A range of essential oils – including peppermint, ginger root, and geranium oil – soothes the skin and quells irritation and redness. We also love that this beard oil contains a low concentration of salicylic acid, a chemical exfoliant that gently sloughs away dead skin cells and debris to prevent dandruff.

3. Cremo Reserve Collection Beard Oil, Vintage Suede

If you want to take your beard-care routine to the next level, upgrade to the top-quality Reserve Collection Beard Oil from Cremo. The Vintage Suede scent has a warm and inviting blend of white moss, suede and amber. This masculine fragrance is ideal for the sophisticated man looking for a signature scent.

In addition to Vintage Suede, Cremo offers a range of other beard oil scent options that are equally intoxicating. Within the Reserve Collection, they have Palo Santo, which blends notes of palo santo with papyrus and cardamom. Another Reserve Collection option is the deeply masculine Distiller’s Blend, which mixes Kentucky bourbon, oak and smoked vetiver notes.

This Cremo beard oil contains a blend of ingredients that soften and minimize itch while moisturizing the hair and skin. Key oils include sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, avocado oil and coconut oil. The formula also features rosemary leaf extract, a natural ingredient that can boost circulation to the follicles to encourage beard growth.

4. Live Bearded Beard Oil, Executive

Live Bearded offers several scent options for their highly effective beard oils, but we’re particularly drawn to their Executive fragrance. This scent is created for bold and confident leaders of the pack, with leather, vanilla, and cedar notes.

The Live Bearded Beard Oil is packed with 100% natural ingredients that repair, nourish and hydrate the hair and skin. It features argan oil, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich oil that calms and protects the beard and skin. Other key ingredients include grapeseed oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E. Together, these ingredients soften and strengthen the beard while creating the perfect environment for full and healthy hair growth.

While Executive may top our list for the best smelling beard oil from Live Bearded, the company has a wide range of offerings, so there’s an option for all preferences. If Executive doesn’t sound like your vibe, check out Canyon (notes of juniper, cypress and fir needle), Gunslinger (notes of sweet tobacco and cedar) or Legend (notes of sandalwood and vanilla).

5. Le Labo Beard Oil

Any man who wants to infuse his grooming routine with a bit of luxury needs to try the Le Labo Beard Oil. The company is famous for creating unique, expertly blended fragrances, and this beard oil lives up to the brand’s reputation. It blends traditionally fresh notes with cool and crisp scents. As you apply this beard oil, you’ll be wrapped in bergamot, lavender, violet and tonka bean fragrance.

The vegan and cruelty-free beard oil contains a variety of premium plant-derived ingredients that enhance the look and feel of the hair and skin. Two key ingredients are sunflower seed oil and grapeseed oil, which are both rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and fatty acids. These oils soothe, nourish and protect while strengthening the hair and preventing breakage.

Jojoba oil (which is packed with skin and hair-loving vitamins and minerals) works alongside these ingredients, giving the beard the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and grow long and full. All of these oils, along with other carefully selected ingredients, tame and soften the beard so it feels and looks incredible.

6. Crafted Beards Beard Oil, Honey Coco Mango

If you’re looking for a more tropical scent, check out the Honey Coco Mango Beard Oil from Crafted Beards. Not your style? They also have plenty of other top-rated scents, including Tobacco Vanilla, Orange Cream and Sandalwood Bourbon. These scents linger on the beard all day long, but aren’t overpowering.

No matter what scent you choose, you can be confident that you’ll get excellent results when using Crafted Beards Beard Oil. The formula features a blend of oils that will improve your beard and skin without leaving a heavy or greasy residue.

Organic hemp seed oil, loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, deeply moisturizes and strengthens the hair and skin, while antioxidant and fatty-acid rich grapeseed oil protect and nourishes. This beard oil is also formulated with organic castor oil, organic avocado oil, and coconut oil. Your beard will be left feeling softer, smoother, hydrated, and more manageable.

7. Mountaineer Brand Beard Oil, Essential 7

Mountaineer Brand has some of the best smelling beard oils on the market, but the one that grabbed our attention is Essential 7. This earthy and slightly sweet fragrance has black pepper, citrus and juniper notes. It’s the perfect match for the man who appreciates the outdoors.

In addition to Essential 7, Mountaineer Brand offers diverse scents. Other favorites include Mountain Fresh (notes of peppermint, sage and patchouli), Timber (notes of fir, eucalyptus and cedar) and Pine Tar (notes of lavender and peppermint). All of the company’s beard oils are scented with essential oils, and contain only natural ingredients.

This beard oil has a relatively simple formula, but each ingredient offers major benefits for your beard. The Mountaineer Brand Beard Oil is made with anti-inflammatory and fatty-acid-packed castor oil, which seals moisture into the hair and skin while soothing itchiness and irritation. Grapeseed oil, almond oil and jojoba oil work alongside the castor oil, strengthening and nourishing the hair and skin while providing additional moisturization for optimal comfort and manageability.

8. Beardbrand Beard Oil, Temple Smoke

Another scented beard oil we admire is the Beardbrand Beard Oil in Temple Smoke. This rich, smoky, mysterious scent has powerful palo santo, vanilla, patchouli and frankincense notes. Any man looking for a bold scent should give this one a shot.

While Temple Smoke might be our favorite, Beardbrand offers a number of other excellent scents. A standout with a fresher, more herbal scent is Tree Ranger, which has eucalyptus, pine and cedarwood notes. If you prefer an oil that blends floral and citrus scents with wood, try Old Money, which has lime, ylang-ylang, leather, oak and amber notes.

These beard oils are made with abyssinian seed oil, which is packed with nutrients for the skin and hair. It locks in moisture, tightens hairs, and boosts shine. It contains moisturizing babassu seed oil, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.Jojoba oil and castor seed oil work to support hair and skin health for a full, soft, fast-growing beard.

9. Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil

Countless men love the Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil, because it smells as great as it works. It’s only available in one scent, but loyal customers rave about the fragrance. This beard oil is crafted with seven essential oils: clove bud, cedarwood, star anise, grapefruit, lavender, cinnamon and peppermint. Together, these oils create a warm, refreshing, inviting scent.

In addition to contributing to the scent profile, many of these oils benefit the beard and skin. Cedarwood oil and lavender oil have potent antibacterial properties, while peppermint oil boosts circulation to encourage hair growth.

While essential oils may be the stars of the formula, this fully natural and vegan beard product is powered by a blend of other oils that support the skin and hair. The formula contains organic extra-virgin pumpkin seed oil, which is rich in antioxidants and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

It also features avocado oil, which is loaded with vitamins crucial for hair and skin health, and other moisturizing and nourishing oils. This powerful formula strengthens and repairs the hair and hair follicles to boost growth while soothing the skin and combating dandruff.

10. Seven Potions Beard Oil, Citrus Tonic

We found ourselves drawn to this beard oil’s bright and refreshing scent from Seven Potions. The Citrus Tonic scent will make it feel like summer all year round, with zesty lemon and cedarwood notes. For those looking for a soft and woodsy fragrance, the company also offers Woodland Harmony, which has notes of cedar and sandalwood.

This vegan and cruelty-free beard oil is formulated with natural ingredients, which nourish and moisturize the hair and skin for optimal beard health and comfort. It features nutrient-packed abyssinian seed oil, which tames frizz and boosts shine while strengthening the hair and locking in moisture.

Fatty-acid kukui nut oil further moisturizes while soothing the skin and fighting beard dandruff, while jojoba oil douses the hair and skin with key nutrients to keep the beard strong and encourage growth. Vitamin E and apricot kernel oil work with these ingredients to further protect and strengthen the hair and skin. Regular use leaves the beard feeling strong, healthy, and smelling incredible.

11. Every Man Jack Beard Oil, Sandalwood

You don’t have to break the bank to achieve (and maintain) a fresh beard. Every Man Jack makes it easy for men to level up their beard-grooming routine while sticking to their budget.

Every Man Jack offers several scent options, including Cedarwood (notes of cedar, rosemary and sage), Natural Hemp (notes of clary sage and bergamot), Sea Salt (sea minerals with notes of citron, bergamot and rosemary) and Shea Butter (soft notes of coconut). However, our favorite is Sandalwood. This warm and subtly sweet fragrance blends sandalwood with notes of vanilla and vetiver.

This vegan and cruelty-free beard oil uses naturally derived ingredients to condition the hair and skin for a soft and super-comfortable beard. The formula features shea butter, which creates an effective barrier on the skin and hair to seal in moisture. It also has potent anti-inflammatory properties and can effectively soothe the skin and eliminate irritation.

Safflower seed oil further moisturizes, conditions and nourishes the hair and skin, while vitamin E fights dryness and provides protection from damaging free radicals. Argan oil, borage oil, olive oil and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients work to strengthen and soften the hair and skin.

12. Viking Revolution Beard Oil, Cedar & Pine

For the man who can’t get enough of the great outdoors, we recommend the Cedar and Pine Beard Oil from Viking Revolution. This budget-friendly beard oil has an earthy and woodsy scent that subtly lingers on the hair and skin all day long. In addition to Cedar & Pine, Viking Revolution offers Sandalwood, Clary Sage and Bay Rum scent options.

This cruelty-free beard oil contains only two natural ingredients, but they pack a powerful punch. The first ingredient is organic argan oil. Argan oil has anti-inflammatory properties, and is great for soothing irritation and itchiness. This is especially helpful when the beard is growing in. It also contains fatty acids and vitamin E, which work to seal in moisture while protecting the hair and skin against damaging free radicals.

The second ingredient is organic jojoba oil, which is loaded with vitamins and minerals that are great for beard health, including copper, zinc, and vitamins B, C and E. It nourishes the follicles to encourage healthy hair growth, and repairs and strengthens the beard. Together, argan oil and jojoba oil soften the beard and improve manageability while moisturizing the hair and skin.

13. Can You Handlebar Beard Oil, Animated

If you’re looking for a beard oil that smells completely different from any other option on the market, check out this one from Can You Handlebar. The Animated Beard Oil smells like freshly brewed coffee and will give you that much-needed jolt of energy to start your day.

Not a coffee fan? No problem. Can You Handlebar has a variety of other scent options. Check out Wisdom, a refreshing woodsy scent with notes of lemon and spruce, or Goodwill, a warm scent with notes of clove and orange. Another fan favorite is Joy, a cool scent that blends peppermint and clary sage. All the Can You Handlebar scented beard oils are free of synthetic fragrances and are made with natural essential oils.

This beard oil targets dryness, itchiness, and irritation, and supports skin and hair health for optimal growth. It’s crafted with light and medium base oils, which can penetrate the hair and skin at all levels. Among them is olive oil, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and is packed with fatty acids and antioxidants. Olive oil conditions the hair while soothing the skin and nourishing the follicles to support the growth of a healthy beard. Jojoba oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and other nutrient-rich ingredients further strengthen and moisturize the hair and skin.

14. Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil, Oud Wood

Here’s another high-quality option for men who are in the market for a luxury beard oil. The Conditioning Beard Oil comes in various signature Tom Ford scents, including our favorite Oud Wood. This mysterious woodsy scent combines notes of sandalwood, Chinese pepper, rosewood, amber and spices.

If Oud Wood doesn’t sound like your style, you can also try the beard oil in two other scents. The Neroli Portofino beard oil has a crisp citrusy scent, with notes of Tunisian neroli, Italian bergamot and Sicilian lemon. The Tobacco Vanille beard oil is warm and slightly sweet, with notes of vanilla, tobacco leaf, tonka bean, cocoa and ginger.

No matter what scent you choose, the Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil will leave your beard feeling and smelling fantastic. This lightweight oil is made with sweet almond oil, a nourishing and conditioning ingredient loaded with vitamins A and E and omega-3 fatty acids.

It also contains vitamin- and mineral-rich jojoba oil, which further strengthens and moisturizes, as well as grapeseed oil and vitamin E. Together, these ingredients protect the skin and hair against environmental aggressors while softening and soothing for a comfortable and super-manageable beard.

15. The Gentlemen’s Beard Premium Beard Oil, Bay Rum

If you want your beard oil to transport you to a tropical vacation, try The Gentlemen’s Beard Premium Beard Oil in the scent Bay Rum. While this sweet and spicy fragrance is our favorite, the company also offers its organic and nature-powered beard oil in two other classic scents: Sandalwood and Cedar.

This scented beard oil is formulated with a blend of oils that repair and strengthen the hair, calm the skin, fight dandruff, and soften the beard. One of the star ingredients is organic evening primrose oil. This oil is packed with vitamin E and a fatty acid called gamma linoleic acid, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes itchiness and irritation for a more comfortable beard while protecting the skin and hair against free radicals.

This beard oil is also powered by extra virgin coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, argan oil and jojoba seed oil. These oils, which are all organic, are packed with fatty acids and nutrients that strengthen the hair and improve skin health. They help soften and smooth the beard to make it more manageable while supporting the follicles to help you achieve a fuller beard.

