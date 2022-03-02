This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

Recent years have seen a boom in grooming products designed specifically for men. In fact, male skincare has been revolutionized with scents, designs and ingredients chosen with the modern man in mind.

If you’re a man looking to upgrade your skincare ritual, there is no better place to start than at its most essential step: your daily body wash!

As it’s the first product we reach for during an early morning shower, an afternoon rinse or an evening bath, a good body wash is more important than many of us realize. Body wash clears the skin, wards off bacteria and eliminates unpleasant odors. Its refreshing scent lasts for hours, allowing you to go about your day with confidence.

To help you start every day right with a body wash that leaves you not only clean and energized, but also fresh-smelling, we’ve created this list of the best-smelling body washes for men. Keep reading to find the one that suits your taste as well as your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still unsure about the perfect body wash for you? Check out our frequently asked questions for useful tips on choosing the best skincare products and ingredients.

Body wash, shower gel, plain old soap? What is the difference, and which should you choose?

Whether you choose an exfoliating body wash or opt for the simplest bar of soap, it is important to make the choice that is right for your skin. Basic soap can be harsher on the skin than body gels and washes. It also lacks the added moisturizing ingredients that make up most body washes today. However, for those living in humid climates, or those with skin that tends to be oily, ordinary soap may provide a simpler way to wash. If you count yourself among this number, make sure you store the soap properly to avoid excess bacterial growth.

A body gel – not to be confused with a body wash – is a thinner, less viscous liquid that provides more lather than a soap but lacks the exfoliating properties of a typical body wash. If you are still undecided, you may consider investing in one of each.

Are there real benefits to an all-natural wash?

While chemical ingredients often create the rich lather we have come to expect from our body wash, their long-term use can prove detrimental to our skin health. This occurs when frequently used chemical additives, such as sodium lauryl, sulfates and parabens, start to strip away our skin’s natural oils. You may notice this is happening if your skin grows increasingly dry between washes. In this case, you may feel that you need to increase product use to regain your skin’s elasticity.

Going natural may decrease flakiness and prompt your skin to produce its own natural defenses against the elements. All-natural or organic ingredients will simply augment your skin’s existing powers of protection. After a lifetime of exposure to chemical additives, it may take some time to grow accustomed to the consistency of all-natural products, but the end result will certainly be worth it. And knowing that your products were sourced from the earth will offer you an added sense of comfort.

Which ingredients should you look for in a body wash?

The secret to the best ingredients to look for in a body wash is quite simply trial and error. Everyone has a unique skin type and individual preferences, so you won’t really know until you try. That being said, existing research in the field of dermatology can provide some useful hints. According to the experts, aloe leaf, tea tree oil and charcoal are best for cleansing distressed skin and targeting harmful bacteria. If it is moisture that your skin lacks, look for jojoba extract, shea butter or anything that contains coconut. When in doubt, keep in mind that it is not quantity that counts; the simpler the ingredients, the more likely you are to reap their natural benefits.

Which commonly used ingredients should you avoid?

In general, you should be wary of any chemical additives in your skincare products. However, there are a few that are known for being particularly toxic:

Sodium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate are two common foaming agents that may irritate the skin and dehydrate the scalp. With long-term use, the absorption of these substances into the body may cause severe illnesses, such as cancers.

Triclosan appears in body wash products as an antifungal or antibacterial substance. Banned in Canada and Japan, it has been linked to skin and organ toxicity, allergies, immunotoxicity and other severe conditions.

Parabens like methylparaben, propylparaben, isoparaben and butylparaben are commonly used as preservatives in the skincare industry. They are easily absorbed by the body and have been proven to lead to a number of serious illnesses. Among these are psychological illness, infertility, spermatogenesis and various types of cancer.

Phthalates are commonly used in cosmetic products as fragrance enhancers. Studies have shown that phthalates have been linked with endocrine disruptions that result in even more serious side effects, such as pregnancy loss.

Should you trust three-in-one products?

Believe it or not, multi-use products have been around since the early eighties, when Pantene first introduced a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Consumers have been debating their value ever since. Some experts claim that a three-in-one product can’t effectively target each individual problem area. If you have dry skin, for instance, but tend to have more oily hair, then a three-in-one product probably won’t meet your needs. On the other hand, consumers report being satisfied with naturally sourced three-in-one products such as the aforementioned Jack Black three-in-one wash. High-quality ingredients have the potential to benefit multiple areas at once. And when time is short, a multi-use wash can shave precious minutes off your self-care routine. As with most self-care-related topics, the best way to find the answer is to try the products and see what works for you.

Is it safe to order skincare products online?

It is absolutely safe and highly efficient to order personal care products online. With the variety of merchants and the number of reviews available, the internet may help you make a more informed decision about the product you are looking for. Competition among brands leads to reduced prices for consumers, so you may even score a bargain.

However, when purchasing skincare products online, it is important to make sure that the merchant is legitimate. The best way to do this is to order directly from the manufacturer’s website or from well-known resellers such as Target or Walmart. Since third-party merchants have sometimes been reported for selling knockoff products, a fair amount of caution is always advisable. Also, make sure you are aware of the company’s return policy before making a hefty purchase. Some companies will allow you to try before you buy, while others adhere to a stricter set of guidelines.

Are there any other skincare products that are recommended for men?

Of course! It is a myth that the beauty industry exists only for female consumers. Because male skin is up to 20% thicker than female skin, experts recommend investing in a quality moisturizer for the face and body. Especially if you shave daily, replenishing the skin should be a necessary part of your daily self-care ritual.

A facial cleanser can be another useful addition to any man’s shower caddy. Though most men do not wear makeup, facial cleansers can still help prevent acne and other distressing skin conditions. In recent years, exfoliating face masks have become popular among both men and women alike.

