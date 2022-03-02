Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

10. Diptyque Eau des Sens Body Gel Get it

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Diptyque’s luxurious Eau de Sens is a body wash fit for kings. A special gift for a loved one, or a self-indulgent treat, this body wash is as elegant as it is purifying. Originally conceived in the famous Diptyque shop on the Saint-Germain Boulevard, Eau de Sens brings the spirit of Paris to your daily cleansing ritual.

Given its hefty price tag, users might question whether this wash is worth the splurge. We admit to being charmed by its sleek package design and its unique delicate scent. Orange flower blossom and bitter orange notes married with fresh juniper berry and floral petitgrain create a citrusy aroma we simply cannot get enough of. Eau de Sens’ gentle cleansing formula works especially well on sensitive skin. And its surprisingly generous lather allows you to make the most of each penny-sized dollop.

[$48; nordstrom.com]

