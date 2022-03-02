Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

11. Kiehl’s “Made for All” Gentle Body Cleanser Get it

This gentle and sustainable “Made for All” body wash by Kiehl’s has recently been landing on all of the top charts. While most readers will probably want a scented option, we simply had to include this completely scent-free formula as it is an ideal choice for the more delicate skin types. Furthermore, the lack of a distinct scent makes this wash a family-friendly choice. Kiehl’s “Made for All” Gentle Body Cleanser has been approved for users as young as three years of age. Dermatologists, ophthalmologists and pediatricians collectively recommend it as a safe and refreshing cleanser.

Kiehl’s gentle wash is made with 95% naturally sourced ingredients, and it is packaged in a bottle made of 100% recycled materials. It is also surprisingly economical; users report that a small amount of product goes a long way.

[$30; kiehls.com]

