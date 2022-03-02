Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

12. Aesop Citrus Mélange Body Cleanser Get it

There is little we can add about this classic body cleanser from Aesop. The Australian company is already well known for its natural products and original scents, and its Citrus Mélange Body Cleanser is a highlight in the company’s line of bath products.

Its low-foaming formula has been designed to prevent the skin from drying out, while its subtle citrus aroma manages to be both understated and long-lasting. Lemon rind, grapefruit rind and floral petitgrain combine to create this unforgettable, sophisticated scent. Aesop’s Citrus Melange Body Cleanser commands a nice price tag, but we think it is worth every penny.

[$47; aesop.com]

