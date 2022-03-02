Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

13. Method Men Juniper + Sage Body Wash Get it

Glancing at this sleek, contemporary bottle, you would never guess where it is from. That’s right – Method Men is part of a unique line of body-care products created by Walmart! Aside from its catchy name and sophisticated packaging, this line of body washes is free of harmful parabens and phthalates. Instead, it is made entirely of plant-based cleansers, with a woodsy and masculine scent.

Bottles are color coded according to scent profile; we went for this classic juniper and sage combination for a long-lasting, refreshing choice. As one of the most reasonably priced body washes on our list, this product leaves you with plenty of opportunities to try the line’s other excellent offerings.

[$6.99; target.com]

