Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

14. Men's Body Wash by Bevel (Supreme Oak)

Rounding off our list, this classic exfoliating wash by Bevel brings you a luxury product at a department store price. This wash is packed with nutritive properties – its hydrated silica, jojoba esters, charcoal and argan oil rejuvenate and purify the skin. Its special non-drying formula will keep you hydrated long after use. Over time, the effects of Bevel’s wash are cumulative. Use it every day, and you’ll notice your skin becoming smoother, healthier and less oily. As an added benefit, exfoliating jojoba beads allow this wash to double as a scrub.

Bevel’s body wash is priced reasonably given the massive benefits it packs. According to users, this makes it the perfect marriage of quality and savings. Also worth noting is its oak scent, which places it a notch above less-sophisticated washes, such as those made by Axe and Dove.

[$9.95; amazon.com]

