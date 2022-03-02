2. Every Man Jack Body Wash and Shower Gel Get it

Every Man Jack makes a compelling case to be listed as one of the best-smelling body washes for men on the market. Created with primarily plant-based ingredients, this Every Man Jack product is free of parabens, phthalates, harmful chemicals and dyes. It is vegan and gluten free, and is manufactured sustainably in the United States by a certified cruelty-free organization. Every Man Jack accomplishes all of this while remaining affordable.

But the main reason we love Every Man Jack’s body wash is its outdoor-inspired scent profile. Cedarwood, lime, fresh greens and crisp water notes come together to keep you smelling amazing all day long. The scent is one of understated sophistication; it lacks the punch of some of the better-known lines, such as Axe, but makes up for that with its rugged, nature-inspired goodness. Users note that the product also boasts an exceptional lather for a wash that is free of sulfates. We cannot wait for you to try this reliable product, which is available at an unbeatable price.

[$9; everymanjack.com]

