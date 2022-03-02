Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

3. Oars + Alps Natural Body + Face Wash Get it

This Oars + Alps Body Wash boasts multiple product awards and thousands of loyal fans. Made with high-quality plant-based ingredients, the product is known for its intense moisturizing action. Its unique formula is laden with antioxidants as well as vitamin E, making it perfect for users with either dry or sensitive skin. The wash will leave you feeling clean, while preserving your skin’s natural oils. It is also vegan, animal cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

What distinguishes Oars + Alps from other competitive products is its powerful, long-lasting scent. A citrusy aroma augmented by hints of patchouli, ylang-ylang and sandy amber, the wash leaves you smelling fresh for up to 12 hours after use. Some users claim that the scent is overpowering, but we beg to disagree! After a long day or a workout, Oars + Alps provides the perfect restorative body wash you need.

[$18; oarsandalps.com]

