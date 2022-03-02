Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

4. Jack Black All-Over Wash Get it

Finally, the wash that truly has it all! Jack Black’s All-Over Wash packs a body wash, face wash and shampoo into a single bottle. Its key ingredients include panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), coconut-derived surfactant, sea kelp and shea butter, and will keep your skin as smooth as a dawn sea. In addition, bubbles of jojoba protein lock in moisture through the protein’s special water-binding properties.

Although Jack Black’s All-Over Wash is slightly on the pricier side, we believe the expense to be well worth it. As an all-in-one product, the wash embodies convenience. On days when you are in a rush, use it as a shampoo, an exfoliating wash or even as a substitute for shaving cream. The possibilities are endless. Its ingredients are mostly vegan, free of artificial colorants, safe for sensitive skin and made in the United States.

[$52; amazon.com]

