Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

5. Brickell Men’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash Get it

Brickell Men’s products have become something of a cult classic. Having been featured in top publications like GQ, Men’s Journal and Men’s Health, the brand’s skincare line is used by over a million men worldwide. Brickell’s Men’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash is primarily known for its refreshing minty scent. Whether you are young or old, athletic or studious, its scent will easily become part of your lifestyle, captivating the attention of those around you. In this case, it is simply a classic that cannot be replaced.

But that is not all there is to love about Brickell’s fantastic body wash. Its other major ingredient, tea tree oil, is packed with beneficial properties. A natural antifungal, tea tree oil fights odor-causing bacteria while preserving your skin’s natural lubricants. Glycerin, jojoba oil and aloe vera provide additional hydration for moisture that lasts all day long. If you become a fan of Brickell’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash, it’s worth noting that it is only one of the many great products this company produces. Check out the brand’s site for other fantastic options.

[$25; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!