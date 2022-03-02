Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

6. Dove Men + Care Body Wash (Blue Eucalyptus + Birch) Get it

Inspired by natural ingredients, the Dove Men + Care line brings you a luxurious wash without breaking the bank. Notes of natural eucalyptus blend with crisp white birch for a cool, fragrant scent that is built to last. Dove’s innovative micromoisture technology has been approved by dermatologists for even the most sensitive skin. This body wash from Dove easily doubles as a face wash for a relaxing two-in-one experience.

An internationally recognized brand, Dove follows responsible, cruelty-free practices, for which it was recently added to the PETA cruelty-free list, “Beauty Without Bunnies.” But what many probably don’t know is that the company supports fatherhood and paternity leave for fathers worldwide. Now, that is a body wash with a mission we can get behind!

[$7.49; target.com]

