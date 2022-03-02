7. 18.21 Man Made Wash Get it

We simply could not resist this body wash’s charming design! Created in the spirit of the Prohibition era, 18.21’s Man Made Body Wash comes cleverly disguised as a bottle of whiskey. It will evoke old-fashioned speakeasy lounges and jazz clubs. The good news is that its scent is equally inspiring. Notes of saffron mingle with dried fruits, manuka honey and dark-toned vanilla to bring you the nostalgically familiar scent of sweet tobacco and exotic woods and make it one of the best-smelling body washes for men.

If you remain unconvinced, keep in mind that 18.12’s Man Made Wash also doubles as a shampoo and conditioner. Unlike many products that boast three-in-one properties only to disappoint its users, 18.12 keeps your hair surprisingly soft. Consider splurging on this great wash.

[$26; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!