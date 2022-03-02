Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

8. RUGGED & DAPPER Dual Purpose Power Shampoo & Body Wash for Men Get it

If you are sensitive to smells or prefer to splash yourself with cologne instead of body wash, Rugged & Dapper is the perfect choice for you. Rugged & Dapper’s subtle sandalwood scent echoes its minimalist brand design. Despite its understated presence, it will still work wonders on your skin. Designed to fight oil and replenish moisture, this wash restores your skin after a tough day, a busy city environment or an intense workout.

As a dual-purpose wash, Rugged & Dapper’s product has the added benefit of saving you time in your daily care ritual. Its rich lather works equally well on skin and hair. While it doesn’t claim an all-natural ingredient list, its versatility, moisturizing qualities and sophisticated design still make it a top contender. Don’t forget to check out the company’s other great offerings.

[$24.95; amazon.com]

