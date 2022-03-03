The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

When it comes to shampoo products, men generally seek out products that cleanse, nurture and leave behind a great scent.

The tide is turning toward all-natural scents. Some artificial fragrances contain phthalates, which by law do not have to be featured among listed ingredients. Natural is unquestionably better when choosing a great-smelling shampoo for men.

The scent should be definitively masculine – an aroma that is both robust and tantalizing. While some men prefer the fresh scents of eucalyptus and mint, others like a woodsy aroma with a hint of leather thrown in for good measure.

Whatever your preference, you will find that the following 11 shampoos are as nourishing as they are invigorating, manly and enticing to use.

How to Make a Shampoo’s Scent Last Longer

Now that you have an idea of what makes up some of the best smelling shampoos for men, you probably want to know what makes a great scent last longer.

Fragrance is an important consideration for many guys when selecting a shampoo. They spend a lot of time in the shampoo aisle sampling scents to get the right one for their hair. A shampoo’s intoxicating perfume is sometimes overpowered by other smells, many times accidentally. Whether on purpose or by mistake, the shampoo’s fragrance may easily be concealed if you don’t take certain measures.

Refrain from using a conditioner that is made with a different scent. A shampoo’s fragrance can be masked or altered by the addition of another perfume. In addition, much of a shampoo’s scent may be removed by washing the hair more than once. That is why it is important to select a shampoo that lathers well and lasts a long time.

A shampoo’s aroma is frequently covered up with styling products, which often have strong odors themselves. In the event that you require a styling product, look for a product that complements your shampoo’s scent, or one that is used as part of a brand’s grooming line.

When adding a cologne, always spritz away from the hair. Avoid misting colognes and fragrances into your hair, even if you think it will help them last longer. Shampoo scents are minimized by the use of colognes and perfumes. Instead, spritz the pulse points of the wrists and neck. Also, do not walk through a mist that has been sprayed into the air.

Maintain a safe distance from contaminants. The scent of a shampoo is masked by environmental contaminants such as cigarette smoke, automobile exhaust and strong perfumes. The hair will absorb scents, especially when in close proximity to the pollution. For example, the fragrance of a shampoo is entirely erased if you stand too close to a smoker.

Part of having great-smelling hair is knowing what to avoid as well as what to embrace with respect to a regular grooming routine. Your hair will naturally smell great if you wash it on a regular basis.

Natural oil buildup can also result in an unpleasant odor. Pollution and filth accumulate over time, which makes shampooing each day essential. Always choose a great-smelling men’s shampoo that both cleans and hydrates the hair, and leaves it well-conditioned.

By using a scented shampoo, or a product that is matched with a conditioner with the same scent, you can feel more confident about your hair’s health, scent and condition. And make sure you rest your head on a clean pillowcase. Oil builds up on the hair and is transferred from your hair to your pillowcase. You cannot keep your hair smelling good if you don’t keep your pillowcase clean as well.

Ensure that you are keeping your brushes and combs clean. When you use a brush or comb, dirt and oils accumulate, so remove strands from your brushes and combs and clean them with soap and water as part of your daily grooming routine.

The Benefits of Peppermint

Many of the best-selling shampoos for men contain peppermint, which not only freshens the hair and makes it smell wonderful, but also brings other health benefits. In fact, you can get downright hooked on the fragrance after a while.

The properties of peppermint also encourage hair growth and prevent scalp itch. The scent and scalp treatment is antimicrobial, analgesic and anti-inflammatory. Many men appreciate the scent, as well as the oil’s ability to prevent hair loss.

The menthol in peppermint is a vasodilator, which increases blood flow. When a man has male-pattern hair loss, it’s often because he is not getting enough blood to the scalp. Peppermint encourages blood circulation, smells invigorating, and thickens and nourishes at the same time.

The Role of Eucalyptus

Some of the best shampoos for men include both eucalyptus and peppermint. Eucalyptus smells pleasant and also offers important benefits. Not only does the scented oil soothe the scalp; it relieves flakiness and dryness. That is because eucalyptus contains anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. These same properties also manage conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff.

Because eucalyptus stimulates and heals the scalp, it boosts hair growth and regulates the production of oil and bacteria. Using a shampoo with a natural eucalyptus scent also balances the scalp’s production of oil and reduces the production of bad bacteria.

Sandalwood-Scented Shampoos: The Benefits

Men and women alike appreciate the scent of sandalwood. The ingredient has an inviting masculine aroma and is nurturing to the scalp and hair. That is because sandalwood contains antioxidants, which condition the scalp and relieve dryness. Because of its antioxidant component, sandalwood prevents dull and lackluster hair by fighting the environmental pollutants that produce free radicals.

How to Choose From the Best Smelling Shampoos for Men

So, how do you know which of the best smelling men’s shampoos will work for you? The following tips can help you make a decision.

Peppermint and Eucalyptus

You may like peppermint or eucalyptus if you identify with any of the following:

• You are drawn to sage, incense or mint

• You feel the need for stress relief

• You prefer meditation over a hectic pace

Sandalwood

Sandalwood may be your signature scent in a shampoo if the following applies to you:

• You like a more traditional and warmer fragrance

• You like a comforting scent

• You are at home in a messed-up comforter sleeping in on Sunday mornings

Jojoba Oil and Aloe Vera

You will also find that some of the many high-quality shampoos contain aloe vera and jojoba oil. Aloe vera’s healing properties and jojoba oil’s nourishing components make them a super combo when they are included in a pleasantly scented shampoo.

How Shampoo Fragrances Work

When you have a great-smelling shampoo, you have a product that has been cultivated much like a cologne or perfume. Shampoos that feature exceptional scents use essential oils extracted from plants, including fruits and flowers, that the maker dissolves into the product’s formula.

As a result, adding ingredients to a shampoo’s fragrance involves an intricate process, one that involves the use of top notes, middle notes and base notes – much like colognes.

The top notes of the scent are what you notice when showering. They have a smaller molecule size and fill the air quickly when they come into contact with warmer temperatures. When warm water hits the molecules, you immediately notice the smell.

The middle notes represent heavier molecules intended to round out the scent. They perfume the hair when it is rinsed. The largest molecules comprise the base notes. These molecules are released as the hair dries. Base notes are the notes that linger in the hair during the day.

The Best Smelling Men’s Shampoos: Concluding Thoughts

Besides conveying a superb scent, the best smelling men’s shampoos also clean the hair and leave it feeling soft and smooth. To make this happen, shampoos contain cleansing ingredients that trap dirt and oil so you can wash them away. Manufacturers add moisturizers and conditioning ingredients to combat frizz and wayward strands.

Because not all shampoos are alike, what you choose will depend on your hair type and what you want to accomplish. For instance, if your hair is oily, you may need a shampoo that is focused more on cleansing than hydration. Alternatively, if your hair is dry, you want to place more emphasis on a moisturizing shampoo.

Carefully scrutinize the shampoos in the list. Each one has been included so you can find just the right shampoo that meets your criteria for fragrance and complete hair and scalp health.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!