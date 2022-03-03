The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo Get it

Thanks to its superior and innovative formula, this shampoo frequently ranks No. 1 on men’s skin and hair product lists. Try this shampoo just once, and it will likely become your brand for life. Not only does the shampoo have an alluring natural fragrance; it also strengthens strands and prevents the buildup of oil with natural ingredients such as aloe vera and jojoba protein.

The jojoba oil in the product is packed with antioxidants and vitamins A, D and E, and deeply absorbs into the hair for optimum nourishment. The shampoo leverages Aloe barbadensis leaf extract for natural moisturization. Aloe contains antioxidants that boost the hair’s shine with beta carotene (vitamin A) and vitamins C and E.

Another star ingredient in the shampoo is sodium methyl cocoyl taurate, which is derived from coconut and acts as a mild surfactant. The ingredient produces a creamier foam, which makes the product pleasant and easy to use. Make sure you also use the Blu Atlas Conditioner to seal in the benefits and scent of this top-rated product. By using the conditioner as a seal, your great-smelling hair will stay smelling terrific much longer.

You can get the shampoo and conditioner delivered to your home every 30 days. You don’t want to run out of this popular brand’s products once they become mainstays of your grooming routine.

Once you’re ready to use the shampoo, you only need to apply a quarter-sized amount to your hair and massage it into the scalp. Always rinse completely for best results.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

