The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

10. Dove Men+Care | 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

This men’s shampoo includes calcium and caffeine to improve scalp and hair health, while increasing luster and volume. Additionally, it has cleaning and moisturizing properties that prevent hair breakage, thinning and loss, due to its natural and organic ingredients.

Research undertaken by Dove revealed that some men experienced hair growth and thickening after using the product. Respondents were exceptionally pleased with the shampoo’s fresh scent. The shampoo is made by Unilever, which features a wide range of personal hygiene and wellness goods, including hair-care products, face cleansers and soap.

[$8.49; target.com]

