The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

11. Rocky Mountain Barber Company | Forest Mint Daily Use Shampoo Get it

Tea tree oil, peppermint oil and eucalyptus essential oil are some of the organic components that make this shampoo great for the hair and scalp. Notable benefits from using this product include hair-growth stimulation and dandruff prevention, which any man can experience, regardless of his hair type or condition. In addition, the shampoo has a strong minty aroma, which smells fantastic when showering.

Customer testimonials show that many men were pleased with the product’s scent and how it left their hair dandruff-free and soft. Rocky Mountain Barber Company is a maker of grooming items, specializing in skin, body, hair and beard care products for men across North America and in the UK.

[$13.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!