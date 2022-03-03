The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

2. FLOYD’S 99 | Classic Shampoo Get it

While you want your shampoo to smell great, you also want it to improve your hair’s appearance and strength. Floyd’s 99 Classic Shampoo fits the bill in this regard.

Using this product will leave your hair smelling like an old-fashioned barbershop. Unlike a high-end eau de cologne or aftershave, the scent of this exceptional shampoo lingers far into the next day. As well as having an inviting scent, Floyd’s 99 Classic Shampoo lathers up beautifully, making it easy to properly clean your hair of grime buildup. With the lather it produces, you will only need a tiny amount to wash your hair, so the 33-ounce bottle lasts a long time.

Moringa and jojoba essential oils in the shampoo help keep your hair moisturized. You’ll notice a definite difference in your hair’s shine and luster, and a reduction in scalp irritation over time.

The formula is devoid of parabens, sulfates, DEA and formaldehyde, as well as other toxic agents and artificial ingredients. Both the 14-ounce and 33-ounce bottles of this men’s shampoo are available for purchase. Because of its superb quality, manly scent, and cleaning and moisturizing properties, it’s worth every penny.

[$31.25; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!