The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

3. Baxter of California | Daily Fortifying Men's Shampoo

Baxter of California’s Daily Fortifying Shampoo is another excellent option with its refreshing mint smell. Each time you wash your hair with this men’s shampoo, your scalp will get a delightful tingling from the wheat protein, salicylic acid, coconut extract and vitamin E in the formula.

Wheat protein from wheat germ and other natural components in this shampoo reinforce your hair by providing it with all of the critical nutrients it needs. The hydrolyzed wheat protein strengthens and improves the health of the hair’s cuticles. As an added benefit, your hair will be less prone to breakage from continued use. Hair that is already thin will get thicker as it absorbs the beneficial nutrients in the product.

Salicylic acid and vitamins in the fresh mint-scented shampoo help to keep the scalp healthy and free of irritation and harm. In the shower, these components protect the scalp and eliminate dead skin cells so the scalp and hair remain healthy and clean. In addition to the 16-ounce dispenser container, this shampoo is also available in an eight-ounce bottle for men with any hair type.

[$50; baxterofcalifornia.com]

