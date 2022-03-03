The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

4. MITCH | Heavy Hitter Daily Deep Cleansing Shampoo Get it

The Mitch Heavy Hitter shampoo removes and washes away any filth and debris in your hair. At the same time, it leaves your hair and scalp smelling like cedar and agave, which is a classic men’s scent.

By using this professional shampoo for men, you can thoroughly clean your hair and scalp of any pollutants while nourishing and retaining the proactive oils in your scalp and strands.

Mitch’s heavy-hitting recipe makes it easy to remove any style products you’ve used on your hair, including gels, pomades and clays. It is safe to use every day and has a thick lather. Parabens, sulfates and other potentially dangerous substances are not present in this hair and scalp cleanser. To wash your hair, you only need a small amount of the product, which comes in 8.5-ounce tubes.

[$24.23; amazon.com]

