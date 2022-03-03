The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

5. KICK | Active Shampoo (Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint) Get it

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of a brisk peppermint and eucalyptus aroma. This shampoo is one of the best-smelling options for guys of any age. In addition to leaving a long-lasting smell, the daily shampoo cleanses and invigorates the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

The high-quality shampoo has been developed to help strengthen, thicken and increase hair volume. As a bonus, it minimizes or removes dandruff. Using the shampoo will leave your scalp feeling soft and free of itchiness. The all-natural oils and components in the essential oil shampoo, which include tea tree oil, peppermint extract, eucalyptus oil, aloe vera and lavender, offer your scalp a pleasant tingling sensation each time you wash it. The 11 additional herbs in Kick’s top-rated shampoo help strengthen thinning hair and encourage hair development for thicker hair in men by reducing hair loss and increasing blood flow to the scalp. As a result, you’ll only need a few drops to get the job done, which will extend product use and your overall satisfaction. The shampoo is devoid of toxic parabens, sulfates and harsh chemicals, and all ingredients are cruelty-free.

[$24.95; amazon.com]

