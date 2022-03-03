The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

6. V76 by Vaughn | Hydrating Shampoo Get it

Thicker-haired guys who want their hair to look and smell great all day should take a look at the V76 Hydrating Shampoo by Vaughn. The high-quality men’s shampoo has a leathery and woody aroma with a hint of cedar, making it the most macho cleanser available among the best smelling shampoos for men on the market today.

Vitamin E and almond butter are the primary constituents of this men’s moisturizing shampoo. With these ingredients, the maker can guarantee that your hair and scalp are adequately hydrated, nourished and clean. The long-lasting manly scent of this popular shampoo ensures that you will always smell and feel clean and fresh.

Additionally, your hair will be shinier and healthier when you begin using this moisturizing shampoo. Rejuvenated and itch-free, your scalp will be as healthy as it is clean. You only need a small amount of product to wash and nourish your hair and scalp, as it comes in eight-ounce bottles and provides a deep-cleaning lather.

[$17; amazon.com]

