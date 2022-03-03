The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

7. Tame the Beast | Tingle Shampoo Get it

This eucalyptus daily shampoo will leave your hair feeling clean and fresh all day and night. Eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, green tea and caffeine are just a few of the all-natural oils and components in this shampoo for men (as well as women). Every time you apply it, your scalp will experience a revitalizing sensation.

The natural tingling you feel indicates that the ingredients are stimulating the scalp and boosting blood flow, which leads to faster and healthier hair growth. In addition, the scent will wake you up in the morning while showering.

Male-pattern baldness is mostly caused by DHT, which is blocked by this high-quality shampoo – a welcome bonus for many of us! The shampoo contains no parabens, paraffin, sulfates, petrolatum or phthalates, and is free of gluten. It’s got about everything you would want out of a best smelling men’s shampoo and conditioner.

[$19; getbeast.com]

