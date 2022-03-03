The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

8. Blackwood for Men | Hydroblast Moisturizing Shampoo Get it

You simply cannot go wrong with Blackwood’s Hydroblast Moisturizing Shampoo for guys. It’s robust, manly and smells fantastic. Besides leaving your hair smelling superb, this marvelous shampoo removes dirt, filth and other impurities without robbing hair of its natural moisture or smoothness.

This product will make your hair feel softer and healthier than ever before. The formula contains arginine, a potent anti-inflammatory agent and amino acid found in honey, shea butter, coconut oil and other natural sources.

The shampoo is packaged in 8.92-ounce and 15.15-ounce dispenser bottles, which will last a long time since you only need a small amount to properly wash your hair and cleanse your scalp. For men with dry, thin or brittle hair, this paraben-free shampoo is an excellent choice since it hydrates, strengthens and protects the hair. This masculine-smelling shampoo will also hydrate the scalp, alleviating irritation and flaky skin, and making it especially helpful for men with dry hair.

[$14.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!