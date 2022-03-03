The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

9. MOLTON BROWN | Purifying Shampoo Get it

Enriched with amino acids and Indian cress extract, Molton Brown Purifying Shampoo fully nourishes the scalp and hair, leaving it bright and healthy-looking. Additionally, it has sandalwood, jasmine and honeysuckle undertones, which give it its outstanding and appealing aroma.

It’s safe to use on a daily basis and on any hair type. Reviews of the product show that most respondents love the fragrance, praising it for its longevity and pleasant scent. They also find that the cleanser works well on frizzy, wavy, curly or thick locks. The brainchild of one of the best-known personal care and scented goods brands in the UK, this shampoo was launched in 1971.

[$30; moltonbrown.com]

