1. Blu Atlas Body Wash Buy Now

Whether you’re into body wash, bar soaps or both, you can’t go wrong with our No. 1 pick. Made of 99% natural ingredients like green tea, sugarcane and aloe vera, the Blu Atlas Body Wash is one of the best smelling soaps for men.

The formula is luxurious and hydrating and creates a rich lather like no other thanks to coconut-derived surfactants, all without the need for potentially harmful parabens, sulfates or phthalates. If you’re looking for a liquid soap that can hydrate, cleanse, refresh and soothe, we recommend this premium, affordable product from powerhouse brand Blu Atlas.

[$25; bluatlas.com]

