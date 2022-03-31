Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

10. Baxter of California Vitamin Cleansing Bar Buy Now

Citrus and herbal musk are the scents that power Baxter of California’s Vitamin Cleansing Bar. The fragrance is invigorating, making it perfect for early-morning showers, and it leaves behind a subtle fresh scent long after you’ve rinsed it away. Customers love this cleansing bar for its manly smell, and also because it creates a rich lather and is chock-full of beneficial skin-care ingredients like aloe vera and sunflower seed oil.

[$19; baxterofcalifornia.com]

