Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

11. L'Objet Bois Sauvage Hand + Body Liquid Soap

This luxurious Bois Sauvage Hand and Body Liquid Soap by L’Objet is fit for a king. Not only is the black bottle super chic, but the formula itself is magical. The scent comprises a woody blend of popular men’s scents like tobacco, vanilla, cypress and bergamot. And, to make sure your skin stays nice and moisturized after cleansing, it’s rich in nutrient-dense plant oils like walnut and Moroccan argan oil.

[$55; l-objet.com]

