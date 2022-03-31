Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

12. Method Bar Soap Simply Nourish Buy Now

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to enjoy an indulgent bar soap; you just need to pick up Method’s Simply Nourish Bar Soap. This plant-based soap contains three key ingredients: coconut, rice milk and shea butter, all of which give the soap a sweet, calming scent and moisturizing power. The soap also includes other moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, vitamin E and aloe vera extract to ensure your skin is velvety soft after use.

[$15.96; amazon.com]

