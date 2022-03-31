Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

13. Claus Porto Classic Scent Body Soap Buy Now

Inherently masculine, Claus Porto’s Classic Scent is everything you want in an everyday soap bar. The fragrance is inspired by the brand’s Musgo Real Cologne and highlights notes of vetiver, patchouli and warm musk. Its scent is an updated classic, with supporting notes of neroli, bergamot, lavender and wood. The bar is made with 100% vegetable oils that maintain the health of your skin while creating a creamy, rich lather.

[$18; clausporto.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!