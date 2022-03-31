Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

14. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Peppermint Bar Soap Buy Now

If you enjoy the tingling experience of a menthol-infused soap, you’ll love Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure-Castile Bar Soap. Scented with organic peppermint oil, this soap bar is refreshingly cool, and is ideal for waking up the senses and clearing the mind early in the morning.

The formula is simple and all-natural, packed with organic ingredients like coconut, olive, jojoba and hemp oil that leave all skin types feeling revitalized. Plus, it’s free of detergents, foaming agents and synthetic preservatives that can cause the skin to feel tight and sensitized.

[$4.79; drbronner.com]

