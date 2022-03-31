Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

15. Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Bar Soap Buy Now

Yuzu is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after ingredients in skin care. Yuzu is loved for its invigorating, aromatic citrus scent, perfect in body-care products like soap, but it is also rich in antioxidants that help protect skin from free radicals and promote a more youthful appearance. Japanese yuzu, alongside ingredients like mint, lavender sage, shea butter and hemp seed oil, gives this moisturizing soap bar a well-balanced scent profile that is perfect for everyday use.

[$10; yuzusoap.com]

