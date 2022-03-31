Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

16. Hawthorne Hydrating Bar Soap Buy Now

Hydrating ingredients are sometimes overlooked in bar soap, but they’re incredibly important for maintaining the skin barrier’s integrity. In Hawthorne’s Hydrating Bar Soap, you’ll find a blend of nourishing ingredients, including jojoba oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter and vitamin-rich lime peel, that will energize the skin and prevent moisture loss. The soap bar is scented with a classic combination of mint and eucalyptus that will leave you feeling instantly invigorated.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

