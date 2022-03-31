17. Harry’s Shiso Bar Soap Buy Now

Harry’s creates some of the best smelling soaps for men. We especially love the scent “Shiso” for its bright, earthy, herbal notes of lemon zest, crushed shiso (a Southeast Asian herb in the mint family) and oakmoss. Because it’s well-balanced and revitalizing, this is a fantastic fragrance for most men.

Don’t just take our word for it, though – try it for yourself. The soap bar creates a rich cleansing lather, thanks to nourishing ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil and shea butter, which never leave skin feeling tight or dry.

[$11.95; amazon.com]

