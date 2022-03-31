Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

18. Dr. Squatch Cold Brew Cleanse Bar Soap Buy Now

Few things are better than the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning, but even after your latte is gone, you can still enjoy the rich aroma of coffee in this natural soap bar by Dr. Squatch. This bar soap utilizes coffee at every turn: a scent of coffee and brown sugar, exfoliating coffee grounds to buff away dead skin, and caffeine to brighten and improve skin’s appearance. Plus, it’s formulated with men’s skin in mind, so you’re sure to appreciate the all-natural plant oils, shea butter, kaolin clay and sea salt.

[$7; drsquatch.com]

